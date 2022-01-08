Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stake Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 190.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807,379 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.27% of Altice USA worth $25,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 279.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 83,395 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 1,517.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 216,676 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 28.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE ATUS opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 in the last three months. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.