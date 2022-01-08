Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Update

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,600 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the November 30th total of 1,170,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALSSF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alsea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alsea from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Alsea stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Alsea has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. The firm operates through the following segments: Food & Beverages, and Distribution & Production. The Food & Beverages segment include fast food, coffee shops, casual dining, restaurant, and fast casual dining.

