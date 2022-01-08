Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.4% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $496,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 207.3% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,754.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,711.71 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,912.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,782.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

