Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s 2nd Largest Position

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.4% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $496,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,429,000 after buying an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,754.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,912.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,782.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,711.71 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

