Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

GOOG opened at $2,740.09 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,721.55 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,918.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,809.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total value of $38,865,310.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,873 shares of company stock worth $459,215,598. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

