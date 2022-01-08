Alpha Coin Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $14,384.51 and $33.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,985.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.63 or 0.00896981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.84 or 0.00258234 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00023368 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003293 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.