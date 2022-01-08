Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Down 5.7%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.39 and last traded at $57.39. 6,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 879,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

AOSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $46,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,637 shares of company stock worth $2,754,781 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 216.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 195.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

