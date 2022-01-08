Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Down 5.7%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.39 and last traded at $57.39. 6,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 879,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.
AOSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $46,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,637 shares of company stock worth $2,754,781 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 216.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 195.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.