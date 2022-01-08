Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,916 shares of company stock worth $1,613,963 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $49.46 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

