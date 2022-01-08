Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 288,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $56,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $148,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $177.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.09. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGT. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

