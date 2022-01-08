Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $225.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $178.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.91.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after acquiring an additional 156,614 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

