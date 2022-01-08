Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alkami Technology Inc. is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider principally for U.S.-based financial institutions. Alkami Technology Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

ALKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $5,155,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock worth $8,897,561.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

