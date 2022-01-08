Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Aligos Therapeutics from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of ALGS opened at $3.91 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $37.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,368,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after acquiring an additional 388,166 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

