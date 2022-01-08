Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,119 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 52,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $126.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day moving average of $165.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $343.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.77.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

