Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003319 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $8.94 billion and $334.62 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.00200135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00033901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.44 or 0.00458586 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00077903 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,893,797,481 coins and its circulating supply is 6,450,041,176 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

