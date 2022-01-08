Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.68. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 1,015,750 shares changing hands.
AXU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.
Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.
