Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.68. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 1,015,750 shares changing hands.

AXU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Alexco Resource by 529.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 342.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

