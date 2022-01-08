Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $511.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.16 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth about $291,000. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

