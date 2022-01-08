Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,498,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,066,000 after buying an additional 252,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,685,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,201,000 after buying an additional 198,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,092,000 after buying an additional 1,844,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,340,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,679,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

