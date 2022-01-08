Aleph.im (ALEPH) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.89 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $94.47 million and $1.89 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00063982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,266,831 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

