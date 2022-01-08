Albireo Pharma, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $12.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $12.18 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $503.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.41. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 36.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

