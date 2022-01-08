Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.23). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $97,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,989 shares of company stock worth $374,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $317.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.28.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

