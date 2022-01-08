AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,400 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the November 30th total of 579,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABSSF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

ABSSF opened at $34.43 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

