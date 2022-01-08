Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $11.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.06.

NYSE:APD traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.41. The stock had a trading volume of 945,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.47 and its 200 day moving average is $285.94. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after buying an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after buying an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $116,141,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,796,000 after buying an additional 243,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,566,277,000 after buying an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

