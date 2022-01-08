AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Down 40.1% in December

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the November 30th total of 386,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIKI opened at $0.57 on Friday. AIkido Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth $294,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares during the period. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AIkido Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

