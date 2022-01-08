AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) Short Interest Update

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,400 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 468,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth about $27,415,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,163,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,849,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,476,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,885,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RERE traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 322,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,979. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. AiHuiShou International has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.