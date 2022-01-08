Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$81.00 at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$91.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$93.00.

AEM opened at C$63.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.46. The company has a market cap of C$15.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$60.27 and a 1-year high of C$95.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$291,919.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,661 shares of company stock worth $1,167,745.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

