agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stake Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in agilon health were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 177.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 34.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $4,057,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get agilon health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGL shares. Truist reduced their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $118,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,914 shares of company stock worth $4,846,156.

NYSE AGL opened at $23.26 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.