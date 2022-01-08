Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.90.

NYSE AGTI opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $262.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Research analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $453,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $707,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,668 shares of company stock worth $4,276,157 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,136,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,267,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,950,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

