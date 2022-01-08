AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $32.00

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.50 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.53% from the stock’s previous close.

AES has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of AES opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. AES has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $29.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AES will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

