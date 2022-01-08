Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.89 million, a P/E ratio of -341.28 and a beta of 1.48. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $27.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96.

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 23,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $592,151.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,822 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2,698.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 113,354 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

