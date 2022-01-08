Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEG. UBS Group raised shares of Aegon from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

AEG stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 5.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

