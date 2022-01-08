Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at National Bankshares

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARE. CIBC decreased their price target on Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Aecon Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.72.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$16.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.82. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$15.95 and a 12-month high of C$22.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$946,399.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$794,542.40.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

