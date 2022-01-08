AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $82.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in AECOM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in AECOM by 182.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in AECOM during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

