Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded Adyen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded Adyen from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,402.50.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

