Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after buying an additional 21,391,372 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,840,000 after buying an additional 12,906,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after buying an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,834,000 after buying an additional 145,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after buying an additional 11,627,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.