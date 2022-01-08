Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 3,848 Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.44% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 74,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Green Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $53.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.