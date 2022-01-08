Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.41 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.