Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 831 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 22.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 61.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $51.84 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.90%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

