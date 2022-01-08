Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 50.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,019 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $91.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.91.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

