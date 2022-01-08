Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.70.

ENPH stock opened at $145.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.39 and its 200-day moving average is $188.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.20 and a beta of 1.22. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

