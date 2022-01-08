Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 23,727 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,727 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 171.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 88.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $211.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.73. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $156.89 and a 12-month high of $248.09.

