Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $9.17 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.23.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

