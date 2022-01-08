Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ShockWave Medical worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.29.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $169.02 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.65 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $402,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $776,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,144,671. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

