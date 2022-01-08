Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Main Street Capital worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 38.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Main Street Capital by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Main Street Capital by 14.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

