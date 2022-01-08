Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AAVVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.31.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.87. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

