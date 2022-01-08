AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,056 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.98% of AdvanSix worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 16.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASIX opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

