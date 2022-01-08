ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the security and automation business’ stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ADT in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.
NYSE:ADT opened at $7.89 on Thursday. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in ADT by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ADT Company Profile
ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.
