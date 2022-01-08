Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $575.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $635.00.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $667.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $510.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $625.12 and a 200 day moving average of $622.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $1,343,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

