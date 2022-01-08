adbank Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, adbank has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One adbank coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $157,153.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00063215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006250 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,637,519 coins. adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.