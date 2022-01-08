Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.73

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and traded as high as $17.77. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 85,014 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Kathleen T. Mcgahran sold 4,000 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $64,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 3,040 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,190.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 697,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 92,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 37,053 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 20.2% during the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 223,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.