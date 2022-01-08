Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s previous close.

ADGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADGI opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87. Adagio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,567,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,128,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,060,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,138,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

